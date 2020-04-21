In news that’s unlikely to be well received at his former club, Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, is being urged to raid Liverpool for one of their outstanding young talents.

Currently on loan at Swansea, Rhian Brewster is being touted as the next Reds player to make the move north after Ryan Kent, Sheyi Ojo and Ovie Ejaria all swapped Merseyside for Glasgow.

“Gerrard needs striking options. Defoe is coming to the back end of his career and I think Morelos will leave,” former Leeds striker, Noel Whelan suggested in the Daily Mirror.

“Brewster might be the key player that Steven thinks he can take for a year. He is a fox in the box and that is what teams want.

“Let him have that full preseason with the team and get bedded in. With the likes of Ryan Kent, who Rhian will already know, that relationship will ease him in and of course, he will know Steven as well.

“Steven will know what kind of character and quality he is getting from the player.”

Though the 20-year-old has been unable to make an impression in the Liverpool first team to this point, there appears to be little doubt as to how highly he is rated by the staff at the club.

And Arsenal scout, Martin Taylor, talking to the Liverpool Echo in 2019, suggested that Brewster had the type of ability that you can’t coach.

“His desire to score goals, his movement on the pitch – he had it all,” Taylor said. “He had natural ability – ability you can’t coach.”

The decision that Liverpool have to make when his Swansea loan is up in the summer is an important one for many reasons.

In order to take his football to the next level, ideally Brewster needs to make an impression at Anfield, but if Jurgen Klopp continues with his usual front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, the youngster will get cursory minutes at best.

Therefore, another loan deal may appeal to the player, and Gerrard would at least offer an environment that Brewster should be comfortable in.