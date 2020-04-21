In the wake of the news that Mesut Ozil has refused a request by Arsenal to take a 12.5% pay cut because of the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has weighed in on the debate.

Both broadcaster, Piers Morgan, and pundit Ally McCoist had already had their say on Ozil’s stance with the former suggesting he was sickened by it – reported by Metro – and McCoist putting the blame on Ozil’s team-mates in a talkSPORT rant detailed by CaughtOffside.

Carragher has hinted that he believed the player’s agent and his words of a few weeks ago set the tone, and that Ozil has scored a massive PR own goal with his attitude at a time when Arsenal clearly require their senior players to step up.