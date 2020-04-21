Tottenham have been linked with a swoop for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini but it won’t be cheap as the shot-stopper is reportedly valued at €16m.

As noted by Football Italia over the weekend, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old Italian.

After a disappointing spell with Aston Villa in the 2016/17 campaign, Gollini has settled well at Atalanta and has established himself as a key figure for the Serie A outfit having played his part in securing Champions League football for the club this year.

Gollini has conceded 46 goals in 30 appearances so far this season, keeping seven clean sheets, and it appears as though he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

However, Calciomercato now report that the goalkeeper is valued at around €16m, with Tottenham specifically mentioned as being an interested party as they look for a long-term replacement for current stalwart Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman turns 34 in December and with Michel Vorm’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Paulo Gazzaniga is the only other senior option for Jose Mourinho between the posts.

In turn, signing a new ‘keeper would seem to make sense with a long-term plan in mind, and Gollini has now gained experience at a high level both domestically and in Europe at club level.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Tottenham are still interested and will make their move, or if that touted €16m price-tag is enough to put them off and force Mourinho to consider other options.

It also remains unclear at this stage as to how the coronavirus crisis will impact clubs financially, as given the revenue hit taken in March, April and likely May, it could force some to reevaluate their budgets.