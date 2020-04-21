‘We wish to apologise’ – Tottenham duo issue apology after ignoring coronavirus guidelines

Tottenham pair Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have issued an apology after failing to adhere to coronavirus guidelines.

The duo were seen in a video posted on Aurier’s Instagram story training alongside each other, just over two weeks after Jose Mourinho was seen holding a training session in north London.

While the message should have gotten across at that point, it evidently didn’t as although the Spurs ace has since deleted the video, he was clearly seen doing running drills and sitting next to his teammate.

Since the coronavirus lockdown measures came into force, the government have stressed that only one form of exercise per day is allowed in public, and that should only be done alone or with members of the same household to help avoid the spread of the virus.

While a Spurs spokesman has insisted that the club will be speaking to both players, as per the Guardian, the pair released a joint statement in which they have apologised.

“We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

“We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic. We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.”

It’s not the first time that Spurs have been left red-faced over this matter, while they also received a fierce backlash after their decision to use the furlough scheme on non-playing staff before reversing that move.

In turn, it’s fair to say that they’ve not covered themselves in glory during the crisis, and they will surely now have to stress once again to all concerned that they must follow the guidelines to avoid causing them any further embarrassment.