Arsenal could be given surprise route back into the Champions League at the expense of Chelsea

Arsenal could reportedly be set to be gifted a way back into the Champions League at the expense of rivals Chelsea.

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged the footballing calendar into chaos in recent times, leading to major uncertainty over whether various competitions can be finished at any point this year.

While it previously seemed like Uefa were against voiding domestic seasons, the Evening Standard report that their stance seems to have softened.

The report explains that this could see Champions League places for next season decided based on coefficient scores, putting Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of Chelsea.

This is despite the Blues being ahead of both teams in the current Premier League table, with Mikel Arteta’s struggling Arsenal side all the way down in 9th place.

This would really be a remarkable turn of events, and one imagines Chelsea and other teams who miss out on Champions League football, such as Leicester City who currently sit third, would not allow this to happen without a fight.

In general, we imagine most football fans would like to see the 2019/20 campaign completed fairly and safely, if possible, and there should be a glimmer of hope for us all as the Bundesliga looks close to a return to action.

As reported by Goal and others, the German top flight resuming by May 9th looks realistic, with the country’s response to COVID-19 proving stronger than many others in Europe.

BBC Sport, meanwhile, have previously reported that Premier League clubs are committed to finishing this season at some point.