Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a tweet sourced as TheAFCBell.

According to the tweet, Partey has informed his current employers Atletico that he wants a new challenge and wants to play in the Premier League by signing for Arsenal.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad this summer and the Ghanaian midfielder Partey has emerged as a top target for the London outfit.

It was earlier reported that the Gunners were keen on signing Partey but didn’t want to pay his £50m release clause as reported by the Sun and instead were trying for a swap deal that involved French forward Alexandre Lacazette.

However, as seen in the tweet below, Partey is now demanding his current club Atletico that he be allowed to leave for the Emirates in search of a new challenge and new experience in the Premier League.

The talks between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid "have not broken off" in the past few weeks and are in a sensitive stage as the Spanish club, who are refusing to allow the Ghanaian player to leave unless his release clause is paid in full. — Z (@ZRAFC) April 22, 2020

If the source is to be believed, it could prove to be an excellent move for Arsenal should they secure Partey’s services.

However, that’s only if Atletico agree to the transfer fee with the club determined to see Arsenal match his release clause and at the moment it remains to be seen as to where the 26-year-old midfielder will play next season.