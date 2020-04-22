Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his squad this summer with the Gunners looking at strengthening in key areas under the Spanish boss.

Arteta is yet to stamp his authority on the squad with his own signings and that could change this summer.

According to a report in the Metro, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey’s father has confirmed talks with Arsenal regarding the transfer of his son to the Emirates.

Partey is high on Arteta’s priority list this summer and according to the report the Gunners are negotiating on the price with Atletico for the 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder.

Atletico want Arsenal to meet the player’s £47m release clause which the London outfit are negotiating at the moment. But as per reports, Partey wants to move to London and play in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, according to the Metro, the Gunners are locking horns with Manchester United for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

However, as per the report, United are ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign the defender who is also wanted by Chelsea.

The Metro report states that Leipzig would want at least £35m for the centre-back who has one year left on his contract and the player has a £53m release clause as well.

But with interest in Upamecano high across Europe, it remains to be seen where the player ends up this summer.