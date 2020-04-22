According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified Timo Werner as a serious alternative option should they fail to agree a move for Lautaro Martinez in the next transfer window.

The Blaugrana understand that they will have to look elsewhere for a striker if Inter Milan stick to their €111m price-tag for Martinez.

Werner would reportedly be available for €60m, signing the Germany international for half of what Martinez would be available for could be a real shrewd move by the La Liga champions.

It’s added that Barcelona scouted Werner during RB Leipzig’s impressive second-leg victory over Tottenham which saw the German outfit comfortably progress into the next round of the Champions League.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool agree deal for outcast to join Premier League side next season Spurs eyeing possible player-plus-cash bid for Barcelona midfielder Huge blow for Spurs as star could leave as he hopes to join a team with ambition

Barcelona’s interest could in Werner could be a massive blow to Liverpool’s hopes of landing the star in the summer.

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones recently claimed that Anfield was the lightning-fast forward’s ‘top destination’, Barcelona appear to have thrown a spanner into these works.

With all respect to Martinez – who is a fine player, it’s hard to really justify that the Argentine talisman should be worth almost double of what Werner is.

Werner has established himself as one of the best forwards in Europe over the past couple of years, the 24-year-old has been sensational this season, bagging 27 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 games.

There’s no doubt that Werner and Martinez would be fine options for Barcelona, however the German appears to be a more cost-effective option which the Blaugrana are seriously considering.