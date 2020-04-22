Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs who could rival Liverpool for the transfer of exciting young defender Ben White.

The Brighton centre-back has shone on loan at Championship giants Leeds United this season, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in the country.

White has been linked with Liverpool in the past, with The Athletic recently reporting on how the Reds’ talent scout has been keeping a close eye on him for some time this season.

And now another report from The Athletic claims Man Utd and Man City are also among the 22-year-old’s admirers ahead of the next transfer window.

United could do with bringing in a better partner for Harry Maguire, with the Red Devils having to rely on the injury prone Eric Bailly for some time now, while others like Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones don’t really look up to the job.

It remains to be seen if MUFC would gamble on White rather than pursue a big name, but it looks like the club’s transfer strategy as shifted more towards the former under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still, if Liverpool remain keen, one imagines White himself might view Anfield as the more tempting destination right now, with the club really going places under Jurgen Klopp.

That said, LFC have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as options in central defence so White might find playing time a little harder to come by on Merseyside.