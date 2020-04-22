According to Goal, Chelsea are in a battle with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to secure the signing of Stoke City starlet Mohamed Sankoh.

Goal claim that both the Blues and Los Rojiblancos have head talks with the promising centre-forward.

It’s added that the 16-year-old has been prolific for Stoke’s Under-18s this season, bagging nine goals and registering nine assists.

Sankoh joined the Potters, with his brother Abdul, from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam in 2018.

Chelsea could perhaps have the edge in the race to sign the ace as he was a teammate of Blues starlet Ian Maatsen in a Dutch side that won the Under-17s European Championships last year.

Chelsea have firmly established their academy as one of the best in world football in recent years, the Blues have always cashed in after developing top talents but are now integrating these prospects into the first-team much better.

Academy graduates Tammy Abraham Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori have all played a key part in Frank Lampard’s side this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also proved to be an important figure in the squad over the past few years, whilst promising midfielder Billy Gilmour is also beginning to impress with the first-team.

Sankoh certainly has a difficult decision on his hands as Atletico Madrid have a world famous academy as well.

Saul Niguez, Koke and Thomas Partey are all key figures in Diego Simeone’s team after making their way through the youth ranks.