Chelsea could reportedly be set to launch a “cheeky” transfer bid for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international’s future at the Emirates Stadium has looked in doubt for some time, with the player notably yet to sign a new contract despite his current deal being due to expire at the end of next season.

According to Bleacher Report, Chelsea could be one to watch in the Aubameyang transfer saga as well, with Blues manager Frank Lampard said to have a long list of big-name targets in mind to strengthen his squad, and a “cheeky” bid for Aubameyang talked up as something that could be on the agenda.

It remains to be seen where the former Borussia Dortmund man might fancy going next, but one imagines he could earn himself more of a step up than a move to Chelsea.

Aubameyang will surely want to end his career with more trophies after starring for teams like Arsenal and Dortmund who are just outside of that elite group scooping up the game’s most prestigious prizes.

Chelsea don’t currently look like being able to provide that, so the 30-year-old might want to aim a little higher.

Still, from the west Londoners’ point of view, they’d do well to land this prolific scorer and strengthen what has been a clear area of weakness in their squad this season.