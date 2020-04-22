Frank Lampard will look to step up his pursuit of one of Chelsea’s rumoured summer targets after it appears he’s lost out in the race to sign Porto’s Alex Telles.

According to Brazilian outlet, Gauchazh, and reported in English by The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain have pipped Chelsea to the signing of Telles.

The swashbuckling left-back would’ve shored up Lampard’s defence as he looks to potentially offload Marcos Alonso and move Cesar Azpilicueta back to his more natural home on the opposite side of the back four.

However, there is potential good news on the horizon for Blues supporters as the failed bid for Telles is set to see Lampard step up his pursuit of Leicester City’s England international, Ben Chilwell.

He won’t come cheaply with The Sun suggesting that Brendan Rodgers will be looking for at least £50m for the 23-year-old, but there seems little doubt that Chilwell is one of the Premier League’s rising stars and could be worth every penny if his career continues on an upward trajectory.

With Chelsea needing some balance in that area of the pitch, and Lampard evidently keen to bring on young, English talent, it’s a potential football marriage made in heaven.