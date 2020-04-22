According to the Sun via Italian outlet Calciomercato, Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea star Jorginho, has shunned exit rumours and instead hinted that the midfielder could be set for new contract talks.

The Sun reported earlier (via Alfredo Pedulla) that former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri would be keen on a reunion with the central midfielder at Juventus.

Despite the links, Santos has suggested that Jorginho is ‘very happy’ in London, whilst also adding that Juvenuts have ‘never’ been in contact with him regarding the midfielder’s services.

Here’s what Santos had to say on the Jorginho rumours to Calciomercato:

“I have read about [the rumours], but have never had contact with them.”

“Neither Sarri nor the directors have ever asked me for information on Jorginho. Right now, I know absolutely nothing about this situation.”

“The player is very happy in London, where he is proving his worth and where he still has three more years on his contract.”

“And in July, there is the possibility of adding a fourth and opening negotiations for a contract renewal with Chelsea.”

Santos even took this chance to state that no teams have approached him regarding Jorginho:

“I don’t know what Juventus’ market strategies may be, but these are the plans for our future.

“And I repeat, to date, neither the Bianconeri, nor any other team has come forward for Jorginho.

“Paratici has known me very well for years, but he has never called me to get information on Jorginho.”

The Sun report that Jorginho is contracted until 2023, the Italy international has enjoyed a solid second season with the Blues.

The 28-year-old has proved that he’s much more than a player who acted as Sarri’s on-field general last season, the the ace has bagged seven goals and two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

With superstar N’Golo Kante battling with injuries this season and also promising star Mason Mount being given an important part in the team, Jorginho – as well as Mateo Kovacic, have offered Frank Lampard’s side plenty of stability.