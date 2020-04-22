Chelsea are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Blues boss Frank Lampard planning a huge overhaul at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is in the market for players in several positions in what is his first summer transfer window as Chelsea manager after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

According to a report in the Sun, Chelsea are lining up a bid for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell after supposedly losing the race to sign FC Porto’s Alex Telles.

The Blues are in the market for a left-back this summer and Porto’s Telles was said to be on the club’s radar along with Chilwell. However, it now looks as though Telles will join Paris Saint-Germain, with reports suggesting that the Parisian club have won the race to sign him from Porto.

PSG needed to sign a left-back with Layvin Kurzawa leaving the club as a free agent and it now looks as though they have got their man in Alex Telles.

Chelsea will now turn their interest to Leicester’s Chilwell who was the more expensive option of the two targets for the Blues, as per the report.

According to the Sun report, Leicester have set a price tag of at least £50m for the English full-back as Lampard looks to cover a position that the Blues have struggled with in recent times.

Elsewhere, according to the Metro, Chelsea are preparing a shock bid for Arsenal’s want-away striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to the report, the Blues are monitoring Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal with several top clubs interested in signing the Gabonese striker including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The report states that Aubameyang wants to play in the Champions League, something which Arsenal can’t offer him given their struggles in the Premier League this season and that which Chelsea can.

Lampard is looking to bolster his attack with another striker to complement Tammy Abraham and is looking into the possibility of making a bid for Aubameyang, according to the report.

The Metro report also suggests that Chelsea are looking at signing a goalkeeper, centre-back, a central midfielder and a winger apart from a striker and a left-back.

It certainly looks like it’s going to be a busy summer at Stamford Bridge with a significant number of incomings and outgoings.