Chelsea pair Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic have got involved in video classes that provide kids with footballing coaching while they’re stuck at home during lockdown.

It’s hopeful that the strictest measures will only be in place for just over two more weeks in the UK as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now Chelsea have got creative in terms of giving kids something to do.

Watch the video above as a coach goes through some dribbling drills, with additional comments from Pulisic and Batshuayi.

It’s nice to see Chelsea continuing to do their bit during this health crisis.