In some ways this shutdown could be a blessing for Inter Miami, as they had to scramble together a whole new team ahead of their debut season in MLS.

No player would want to sign for a club who didn’t have a competitive fixture for months, so a lot of arrivals came late on and it means they still need time to settle.

They didn’t manage to land a true superstar to capture the imagination of the fans, so they could use this break to attract a big name.

According to a report from AS, that could be James Rodriguez after David Beckham personally contacted Real Madrid about his availability, and it’s believed that Beckham’s relationship with his former club could be pivotal.

They even say that Beckham has spoken to the player directly, although those talks were informal and no bid has been made at this point.

He could be a star in MLS, and at the age of 28 he’s still in his prime which is a big thing too. A move to Miami isn’t his only offer though, and goal.com linked him with a move to Old Trafford recently too.

It’s easy to see him having a bad time in Manchester if he’s not used properly, but he could also get the chance to become a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team if he’s played in the number 10 role.

Hopefully he does get a chance to move and play more often, but it’s still not clear where that might be.