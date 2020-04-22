One of Manchester United’s potential summer transfer targets has been given a stark warning by former Liverpool legend turned pundit, Graeme Souness.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Football Show and cited by Metro, Souness compared the playing style of Aston Villa’s captain Jack Grealish, to injury-prone West Ham midfielder, Jack Wilshere.

“For me he (Grealish) needs to move the ball quicker,’ Souness said. “The reason I say that is he takes too many touches, he’s the most tackled player in the Premier League. Is that necessary? I think he needs to see the picture quicker, move it quicker. “I think that’s something that he needs to address or he’ll end up going down the road of Jack Wilshere where he’ll get lots of injuries. He’s got to learn to move the ball quicker.”

What seems to be turning into an obsession with Manchester United and their players is bound to infuriate the Old Trafford faithful further, however, Souness speaks from experience, given that he was the driving midfield force behind Liverpool’s dominance in the early 1980s.

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea but he says it as he sees it, and that’s surely the type of rhetoric that the public want to hear from football experts, rather than fluffy, party line hyperbole.

Grealish has matured into a great captain for Aston Villa and it’s difficult to see them hanging onto him, particularly if they were to be relegated at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, whenever that may be.

If he can reproduce the form he’s showed for the Villains at United, should they be successful with any potential purchase, then he’ll likely become a real asset for the Red Devils, regardless of what Souness may believe.