Although one of Manchester United’s newest signings has really hit the ground running at Old Trafford, former Liverpool legend turned pundit, Graeme Souness, has suggested that Bruno Fernandes will still need help moving forward.

Speaking on Sky Sports and reported by the Daily Mirror, Souness might’ve risked the wrath of Red Devils fans, but he backed up his statement with unending praise for the Portuguese.

“Modern midfield players today get away with passing it sideways and backwards too much,” Souness said.

“[…] I think the first thought in his (Fernandes’) head, as it should be for a midfield player, [is] ‘get it into my strikers as quickly as I can’.

“One touch, two touch, get it out my feet and smash it into them. I like that about him. I think he’s a real goal threat, a year ago he got 33 goals for Sporting in all competitions, which is phenomenal for a midfield player.

“And he always wants the ball. Playing for Man United, playing for any of the truly monster clubs out there, sometimes people can go into their shell a bit. He’s not shown any signs of that.

“[…] It’s early for us to say that he’s going to be the major influence that they were looking for at United, I think he will need help in that area. But he’s certainly made a great start to his career.”

Since Fernandes’ move, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have looked a side reborn. His leadership qualities are self-evident, and his level of play has forced others around him to improve.

In stark contrast to another superstar midfielder, Paul Pogba, Fernandes has quickly won over the Old Trafford faithful with a mixture of goals, assists and dynamic forward play.

If Man United can end the season in the Champions League positions and do some good business in the upcoming transfer market, there’s every chance of Fernandes helping them to build on their progression this season.