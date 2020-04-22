Italian giants set to raid Chelsea and set up potential €65m reunion

Once professional football is given the go ahead to resume, there are only a handful of games to be played before the summer transfer window will reopen for business, and Juventus are preparing to tempt one of Chelsea’s players into a reunion with his old manager.

Maurizio Sarri first worked with Jorginho at Napoli, and signed the midfield star again when he took over at Stamford Bridge.

The pair enjoyed a good working relationship, and now it appears that Sarri wants to rekindle that, offering Fernando Bernadeschi to Frank Lampard in part exchange for the Brazilian.

According to Alfredo Pedulla and cited by The Sun, Sarri is so keen to take Jorginho back to Italy, that he’s also willing to overlook a move for the player’s current midfield colleague, N’Golo Kante.

Having bought the player for £57.4million – per The Sun – two years ago, it’s unlikely that Chelsea would allow Jorginho to move for anything less, particularly with three years left on his current contract.

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) Italian club Pescara release new kit designed by six-year-old fan Mourinho missed out on signing Solskjaer transfer target for Manchester United Transfer boost for Tottenham and Chelsea with target ready to move for bargain price

It’s not clear whether Lampard would be interested in the 26-year-old Bernardeschi either, a player who has under-performed for the bianconeri in 2019/20, scoring just once in the Champions League, per The Sun.