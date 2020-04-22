Despite being the current European champions and on the verge of their first English top flight title in three decades, one of Liverpool’s attacking superstars could be ready to move away after being snubbed by his own manager.

According to France Football and reported by the Daily Star, Sadio Mane has had a bad taste in his mouth ever since Jurgen Klopp backed Mane’s defensive colleague, Virgil van Dijk, to win the Ballon d’Or.

That perceived snub appears to be the reason behind why the striker is allegedly unhappy, and France Football note that Real Madrid are interested in acquiring his services.

Furthermore, the report states that Los Blancos are the only team he would consider leaving Liverpool for.

Were he to be made available, the Reds would be looking to bank at least €150m (£132m) per France Football.

Under normal circumstances, that would be within Real’s reach, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, such a figure may well be beyond them.