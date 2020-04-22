You always wonder if a player might somehow find their way back into a team after a loan spell away from the club, but it seems that Loris Karius’ return to Anfield will be short lived.

According to reports from Fanatik in Turkey, the loan agreement between Besiktas and Liverpool for Loris Karius has been terminated after a row over unpaid wages.

The goalkeeper is infamous at Liverpool after a shocking display in the 2018 Champions League final, so it always seemed unlikely that he would manage to regain the trust of Jurgen Klopp.

Fanatik actually claim that the Reds have already agreed a loan deal with Wolves, it’s now up to Karius to decide if he’s ready to return to English football or not.

Wolves already have a top class keeper in Rui Patricio, with no rumours suggesting that Patricio is leaving, it appears as though Karius will join the Midlands outfit as a backup to the Portuguese stopper.

With Nuno Espirito Santo’s men having a good chance of securing European football for a second consecutive season should the campaign resume, Wolves will need to bolster their squad.

26-year-old Karius has made 67 appearances for Besiktas since joining on a two-season loan in the summer of 2018, the German has managed to keep 14 clean sheets.

Karius is actually comfortable between the sticks most of the time, with the ace often looking like a solid shot-stopper, unfortunately the ace’s tendency to make costly errors leave him a risk for any team.