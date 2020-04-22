Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stressed the importance of the Reds signing a backup left-back alongside a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The pundit says he can see the logic in Jurgen Klopp bringing in Werner, with the Germany international perhaps not looking set to be automatic first choice at Anfield, but like a player who would be an upgrade on Divock Origi as a backup option.

While Origi has no doubt played his part in Liverpool’s recent success with crucial goals in last season’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and the final victory over Tottenham, few would really argue that the Belgium international is quite good enough to play regularly for the club in the long term.

Werner would surely be a step up, but Carragher also insists LFC could do with more cover behind left-back Andrew Robertson.

As good as the Scotland international has been for Liverpool, they haven’t really replaced Alberto Moreno since his exit last summer and that could leave the club short if their first choice was to pick up an injury.

“Really, I think Liverpool have been lucky in that the best and most important players for Jurgen Klopp have never really suffered injury-wise, certainly big injuries,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“If you think of the front three and the two full-backs, possibly Virgil van Dijk, they are on the team sheet every week.

“So I just think, maybe not greater competition but more back-up if something happens. Particularly Andy Robertson at left-back.

“He is the only recognised left-back at the club. I think with Trent (Alexander-Arnold), there is a young lad coming through, Neco Williams, who Klopp has given a go.

“He has now shown he is good enough to be a back-up or a replacement if [Trent] is ever out injured.

“But I just think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi as a back-up. Hence why Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner, really.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised and I actually think Liverpool do need to invest to keep them where they are.

“For me, certainly a strong understudy to Robertson and certainly someone who is going to push that front three.

“They certainly need to spend big and keep themselves ahead of the pack.”