Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has heaped praise on club captain Jordan Henderson for his huge performances for the team this season.

The Reds skipper has really enjoyed his football under Jurgen Klopp, becoming one of the club’s most improved players in recent times.

Few could have imagined this just a couple of years ago, but Henderson is now a European Cup-winning captain and is on the brink of leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years provided the 2019/20 season can finish.

The England international’s fine form now sees him look a genuine contender for PFA Player of the Year, and Lallana is clearly a huge admirer of his team-mate.

Speaking to the Times, Lallana described the season Henderson’s been having as almost “perfect”, while there are also others in the piece who’ve worked with him in the past, giving an insight into what has helped propel him to the top.

Lallana said: “He has been scoring goals this season, getting assists, he has been doing everything. He has almost had the perfect season so far and it is great that so many people are seeing that, because he deserves it.

“In the past, there were times when his contribution was overlooked and the only reason I can think of is that he might not be the same on the eye as, for example, a Philippe Coutinho. But they can both do exactly the same thing, with the same outcome. Jordan may not have twizzled on a sixpence first, but he will get the ball in exactly the same spot.”

He added: “He always wants the ball, never hides and you’ve seen him learn new positions. He learnt how to play as a No 6 and plays it as well as anyone now.”