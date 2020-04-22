Manchester United are reportedly expected to move ahead of Arsenal in the running for the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone in the Bundesliga and is now attracting plenty of big-name suitors, particularly in the Premier League, it would seem.

According to France Football, Arsenal had been one of the main teams pursuing Upamecano, but they now face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham and the two Manchester clubs.

France Football suggest that Man Utd’s interest in particular could be bad news for the Gunners, with the Red Devils in need of a top signing at centre-back.

They add that Upamecano could cost as little as €40million (£35m), meaning he’d be a cheap alternative to Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly in that position.

The 21-year-old could be an ideal long-term addition for United at the back, giving them a superb defensive partnership alongside Harry Maguire that can take them to the next level next season.

If United can land Upamecano for as little as £35m, it could end up being an absolute bargain.

This could be a huge blow for Arsenal, however, who have endured a difficult season largely due to their unconvincing options at the back, but if this many of their rivals are getting involved in the deal, it’s hard to see them coming out on top.