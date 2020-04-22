Manchester United could reportedly be ready to hold transfer talks over a deal for Rennes starlet Faitout Maouassa, who is also a target for Newcastle.

This is according to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News, with Man Utd tracking the talented 21-year-old for some time now with the view to potentially discussing a deal for the player when the transfer window opens.

Maouassa, a versatile midfielder, looks a top talent and it would be exciting to see if he could continue his progress in the Premier League.

The report states Newcastle previously failed with a bid of around €8million for the youngster, and it it seems they still remain keen on trying to bring him to St James’ Park.

It would be interesting to see which of these two clubs Maouassa picks, with United obviously the bigger name but with Newcastle perhaps the better move for him at this stage of his career in terms of getting regular first-team football.