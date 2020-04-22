Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was also keen on the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho while he was still at Manchester City.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sancho, now a target for current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was also admired by Mourinho as Man Utd tried and failed to snap him up from rivals City before he moved to Borussia Dortmund instead.

Sancho has since gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s most exciting young talents, putting in a series of world class displays at Dortmund to earn himself a place in the senior England squad.

The 20-year-old could now be on the move for big money, but the MEN suggest United could have signed him before his career really took off.

It would have been interesting to see Sancho move to Old Trafford under Mourinho, who did not exactly have the best record when it came to handing young players opportunities in the first-team.

With hindsight, Sancho probably made the right decision to pick Dortmund at that time, as it’s been a big help in terms of getting his career off to the best possible start.

MUFC fans will now just hope they can lure him this time as they look in urgent need of more quality in their attack.