There’s been some big Man United transfer news breaking today as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to land some big names.

First up, it looks increasingly like everyone is convinced Jadon Sancho is heading to Old Trafford, with Chelsea more or less accepting defeat in this transfer battle.

The Blues had also been eyeing up the Borussia Dortmund forward, but ESPN claim they’re now focusing on Philippe Coutinho instead as they think Sancho will end up at United.

This should cost the Red Devils around £100million, but it makes sense that they’re one of the few clubs who could afford such a pricey deal.

Elsewhere, United are also reportedly in talks over signing young Rennes midfielder Faitout Maouassa.

Sources in France say the 21-year-old could be heading to either Man Utd or Newcastle, with both Premier League giants keeping a close eye on his situation and preparing for negotiations in the near future.

This could be fine business for United if they pull it off, and it seems they have their eye on another hugely promising youngster too.

Brighton centre-back Ben White has impressed on loan at Leeds United this season and has long been linked with a £25million move to one of the Premier League’s big boys.

The latest from The Athletic is that White is set to be the centre of a battle between MUFC and rivals Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has been compared to United legend Rio Ferdinand so fans will hope he goes down a similar route and picks a move to Old Trafford.