Mesut Ozil ready to take higher pay cut at Arsenal provided key conditions met

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to actually take a higher pay cut than the 12.5 per cent that the rest of the squad has taken.

The German playmaker has caused controversy following a report from the Daily Mirror claiming he was one of just three Gunners players to turn down a wage cut to help the club through the current coronavirus crisis.

It seems, however, that Ozil is willing to go through with a reduction in pay provided the conditions are right, according to ESPN.

The report explains that Ozil could even agree to a bigger reduction than the rest of the squad, but feels the process so far has been rushed.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can reach an agreement with the 31-year-old, who is the club’s highest earner, as noted by ESPN, and who hasn’t exactly done much on the pitch in recent times to show he’s worthy of that honour.

Still, many Arsenal fans will also be defensive of Ozil in this situation as he’s known for his several charity projects away from the pitch.