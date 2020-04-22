According to Mundo Deportivo (MD) via French outlet Le10sport, Paris Saint-German are eyeing a summer move for Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, he’s seen as the ideal replacement for Edinson Cavani.

It’s claimed that Cavani will leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer and that Thomas Tuchel sees Benzema as the perfect type of forward to partner superstar duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Mundo Deportivo add that Benzema is currently contracted until 2021, however the ace has reached an agreement in principle with Los Blancos over an extended deal until 2022.

The report adds that Zinedine Zidane effectively sees the 32-year-old as irreplaceable, which is certainly understandable given Benzema’s incredible service to Los Blancos over the last 10 years.

This deal seems like one that would be incredibly difficult for PSG to secure.

Benzema has showed no signs of slowing down recently, the Frenchman has bagged 19 goals and 9 assists this season.

The striker is also perhaps underrated, Benzema is Real Madrid’s fourth highest scorer of all-time with 241 goals. He’s also the fourth-highest scorer ever in the Champions League.

Benzema’s selfless play style, which was evident during Cristiano Ronaldo’s reign at Real Madrid, also sees the France international at 7th on the Champions League’s all-time list for assists.

The superstar’s team-first mentality would certainly make him a perfect signing for PSG as they look to maximise their success with Neymar and Mbappe.

Los Blancos could now face a dilemma, they could cash in on one of their club’s best strikers ever and used funds to potentially secure the signing of the star’s long-term successor.

Alternatively they could stay true to Benzema until at least 2022 and hope that the centre-forward either retires or doesn’t feature for another top European club whilst he’s still playing.