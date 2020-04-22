Serie B club Pescara have released their new shirt design for next season based on a drawing from a six-year-old fan.

According to the BBC, this kid won the competition to design the club’s 2020/21 kits, and Pescara have kept their word by coming up with a design very closely resembling what the youngster put together.

See below for the images, with the design looking pretty neat, to be fair!

The picture shows a dolphin heading a football away, underneath a rainbow.

We all need a bit of a lift amid the coronavirus crisis, and it would be interesting to see some Premier League clubs take this approach to designing their new kits!