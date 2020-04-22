Chelsea are reportedly worried they’re going to be beaten by Manchester United to the transfer of Jadon Sancho, so are lining up a loan swoop for Philippe Coutinho instead.

ESPN claim the Blues are considering a loan deal for Coutinho as they feel they have little chance of beating Man Utd to Sancho at this point.

United fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear that it looks like their rivals are giving up on trying to land Sancho ahead of them, while Blues supporters will no doubt be questioning if Coutinho is a good enough alternative.

The Brazil international was a big hit at Liverpool earlier in his career, but he’s struggled badly since his move to Barcelona, failing to settle at the Nou Camp and also looking far from at his best on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

Still, perhaps a move back to the Premier League could be what Coutinho needs, and if he can get back to his best he would surely be a fine signing for Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last summer while they were under a transfer ban, and bringing in Coutinho on loan could be a reasonably low-risk way of helping to replace the Belgian.

Sancho, meanwhile, looks an elite talent and ESPN claim he could cost as much as £100million, but we imagine he’ll end up looking well worth that investment for United in the long run.