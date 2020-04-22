Manchester United reportedly have a dream front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho in mind for the future.

This is according to Bleacher Report, with Dean Jones revealing in a question-and-answer session that Man Utd currently looks to be Sancho’s most likely next destination.

The England international has been a joy to watch during his time at Borussia Dortmund, establishing himself as one of the biggest prospects in the game.

United would do very well to add him to their attacking options, and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils see him as a key part of their dream front three.

Sancho looks the right-sided player United have been crying out for for some time, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and others failing to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Sancho, however, looks set to be a major upgrade on all of them, with the 20-year-old sure to be one of the finest footballers on the planet for the next few years and possibly as much as the next decade.

Having failed to make the grade at Manchester City earlier in his career, it would be great to see Sancho back in the Premier League.