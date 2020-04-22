According to the Sun via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in signing Barcelona’s Arthur Melo this summer, with Spurs eyeing a player-plus-cash offer for the ace.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho’s side are ‘desperate’ to sign a midfielder in the next transfer window, with Arthur now emerging as a target for the north London outfit.

Spurs would reportedly explore either a normal transfer for the ace or one that would take one of their players to the Camp Nou. No players that could be included in the deal have been named yet.

It’s added that Arthur is contracted until 2024.

Mundo Deportivo add that Italian giants Inter Milan are also keen on Arthur, although Arthur has reportedly rejected a move to Antonio Conte’s side.

More Stories / Latest News Huge blow for Spurs as star could leave as he hopes to join a team with ambition Chelsea battling Atletico Madrid for signing of Championship starlet Paris Saint-Germain eye audacious swoop for Real Madrid superstar

Barcelona signed the central midfielder in the summer of 2018 for an initial fee of €31m, with the deal also including a further €9m in variables, as per the club’s official website.

The Mirror reported earlier this month that the Blaugrana would reject any offers for the Brazilian this summer, with Arthur tipped to play a massive role for the team in the future.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona change their stance on a player who boasts the technical ability needed to be a key player for the Catalan outfit.

Injuries have limited Arthur to 23 appearances all competitions this season, but the ace has still managed to bag four goals and four assists in these outings.