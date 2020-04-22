Liverpool have been put on alert to expect ‘many offers’ in the summer for one of their strikers, and that’s according to the player’s agent.

Xherdan Shaqiri has found regular matches hard to come by in 2019/20, and that’s because of manager Jurgen Klopp’s preference for playing his devastating front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

“I think there will be many offers for Xherdan in the summer,” Shaqiri’s agent and brother, Erdin Shaqiri, said to Kosovan TV station KTV, cited by Blick and reported in English by the Daily Express.

“Already in January, there was concrete interest from two or three clubs. These – their names have already been taken up in various media – will knock again.”

The 28-year-old Swiss has only featured in 10 games for the Reds in 2019/20, seven of which have been from the sub’s bench, according to the Daily Express.

Whilst that’s clearly far from acceptable, Shaqiri remains a decent enough back-up for anyone of Liverpool’s main front three, and to that end, it would be understandable why Klopp would consider keeping him.

Equally, with the Daily Express suggesting that Sevilla, Roma and CSKA Moscow were interested in Shaqiri’s services in January, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player and his agent try to push through a move to any one of the three clubs in order to enable him to get more regular match time.