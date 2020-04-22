Liverpool have been given some assurances over their Timo Werner transfer pursuit as journalist Dean Jones provided an update on the saga.

Speaking to fans in a Q&A on Bleacher Report, Jones made it clear he feels Anfield is Werner’s only likely ‘landing spot’ if he moves on from RB Leipzig in the near future, despite links with other English clubs.

This will be music to the ears of Reds fans, with a recent report from Kicker, as translated by the Metro, stating that Chelsea had also made contact over signing the Germany international.

The Blues arguably need a new striker more than Liverpool do right now, but Jones has given LFC supporters reason to be optimistic that this deal is more or less in the bag.

Jones says the Jurgen Klopp factor could be one big pull, while Werner will also be keen to join a competitive side, and it seems clear that Chelsea aren’t quite there yet under Frank Lampard.

He said: “Everything I’m hearing is that this WILL happen. The only confusion comes with this pause in activity and how hard it is to negotiate and have discussions right now because of the travel ban.

“I’m told Werner is desperate to play in the Premier league. I know he’s linked with a lot of English clubs, but if he’s going to come he has to go to a team that’s really challenging.

“Plus there’s the lure of Klopp, so that make Liverpool his top destination. If he leaves Leipzig, which is looking likely, it’s his only real landing spot.”

It’s been reported by Don Balon that Werner would likely cost around £52million, and it seems clear that whoever signs him will be landing a world class talent for a bargain fee.