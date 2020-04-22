Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified two of his top transfer targets for next season.

In a potential €110million double Premier League raid, Spurs are said to be eyeing up Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and West Ham defender Issa Diop, according to Foot Mercato.

The report states these players are Mourinho’s priorities, with the €50m-rated Jimenez shining up front for Wolves and emerging as a top target regardless of the future of Harry Kane.

Diop, meanwhile, has been rock solid at the back for West Ham and could move across London for around €60m, according to Foot Mercato’s report.

Tottenham fans would no doubt be excited at this potential double deal, which would see two of the finest players in the Premier League outside of the big six head to north London.

Mourinho has not got off the most convincing start at Spurs, but it seems clear he needs backing in the transfer market after inheriting a squad that had been on the way down under his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portuguese tactician also had to cope with the January departure of Christian Eriksen, and if he can bring these proven Premier League stars in then his side should have a better chance at making the top four next year.