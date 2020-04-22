While most clubs might struggle to do anything in the transfer market for a while, you do wonder if Chelsea might be in a different situation.

They were limited in their spending recently by a transfer ban, while Eden Hazard was sold for a giant fee. On top of that, the owner does have some money so they might be in a great position to pick up some bargains this Summer.

Frank Lampard has done a great job with a squad made up of ageing veterans and youngsters looking to prove themselves, but they were brutally exposed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

A few key signings could make a huge difference, and sorting a new left back should be a priority.

Football.London has reported on the latest in their chase to sign Alex Telles from Porto, and this is a positive sign. They say he’s rejected a new deal and wants to leave, so Porto will look to cash in.

It sounds like they are still holding out for his release clause which is worth around £33.5m, but that doesn’t seem unreasonable in the current market.

The main issue with this signing could be his suitability for the team. Marcos Alonso has often been criticised for his lack of defensive ability, but Telles is another full back who looks much better attacking than defending.

Chelsea still have Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on the books so surely one would need to leave first, but this could be a smart addition this Summer if Frank Lampard thinks he can improve the team.