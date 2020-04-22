Aside from doing battle on the pitch, it looks as if Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are ready to go to war for a summer transfer target, and one who they could pick up for a bargain price.

According to Italian journalist, Alfredo Pedulla, cited by the Daily Star, Arkadiusz Milik will not sign a new contract at Napoli, with his current deal due to expire in 2021.

That will almost certainly mean that his current employers, Napoli, will look to get something for him in the upcoming transfer window, rather than leaving things to chance and potentially allowing him to leave for nothing.

The coronavirus pandemic has also hampered their chances of getting a decent fee for him with Alfredo Pedulla via the Daily Star suggesting that Napoli’s valuation of €70m will have to be revised to closer to €50m.

With uncertainty over Harry Kane’s future at Spurs, it appears that Jose Mourinho will be keen to enter the race for Milik’s services, whilst Frank Lampard is looking for back up to Tammy Abraham because of the expected departures of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.