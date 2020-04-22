The cost of returning to Barcelona has been brought into sharp focus for Neymar, with reports suggesting such a move is likely to hit him hard in the pocket.

If the Brazilian wants to ensure a reunion with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, then he will need to be prepared to surrender up to £26m a season according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Star.

The report states that in order to try and stop him moving from Paris Saint-Germain, his paymasters at the French club are willing to offer him a staggering £33m a year, which would be added to the £12m salary he earns from a sponsorship deal with the National Bank of Qatar.

Barcelona would appear to need to raise cash through player sales, so the most that they could offer the Brazilian, per Mundo Deportivo via the Daily Star, is a paltry £19m a season in comparison.

Injuries have blighted the striker’s time in France, and so he may well be willing to swap Paris for Catalonia if it means the chance of linking up again with the players who took Barca to the treble back in 2015.