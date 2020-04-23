Arsenal quartet said to be latest to ignore coronavirus lockdown rules

Four Arsenal players have reportedly failed to follow the coronavirus lockdown rules put in place by the government after being spotted not adhering to social distancing measures.

The UK has been in lockdown since last month and it will remain in place until mid-May with a further review expected as the tragic number of deaths each day remains high.

Part of the guidelines detail that people can only go out for essential reasons be it to buy food or medicine or for one exercise session per day, while social distancing must be followed too as we continue to try and battle the outbreak and contain it.

According to The Sun though, a group of four Arsenal players haven’t quite followed the memo as Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka, David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette are all said to have failed to follow the rules.

It’s noted that Pepe was filmed having a kickabout with friends in north London, while Luiz and Xhaka were seen together in a park in Southgate. Further, it’s reported that Lacazette was seen standing next to an individual who is said to have been cleaning his car on his driveway, as seen in the photo below.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’ll be speaking to our players,” an Arsenal spokesman is said to have told the Sun. “We were concerned so we have spoken to Nicolas who shares a house with a number of relatives who were involved in this game.

“We have reminded him of the importance of everyone following the guidelines.”

If all of the above is accurate, an apology could be forthcoming from those involved, just as we saw from Tottenham duo Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko earlier this week.

That wasn’t the first time Tottenham were guilty of breaching the rules either while Jack Grealish also made the headlines last month as he also issued a public apology for his actions during the lockdown.