Arsenal transfer news: Two in, two out in major Arteta reshuffle, Euro rival step up interest in €60m target

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly plotting a major revamp of his attacking options involving exits for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

According to the Express, the Gunners are set to sell both Aubameyang and Lacazette and while they have a number of top young options already available, Arteta will look to bolster his attack with signings.

Ryan Fraser and Luka Jovic are touted as possible arrivals on a free and loan respectively, while that reshuffle will potentially free up further funds to allow the Spaniard to strengthen other areas of his squad to transform Arsenal into a side capable of competing for major honours moving forward.

The midfield and defence in central areas would then be prioritised, and while that does seem like a smart plan to ensure that Arsenal are a better, more well-rounded side, losing players of the quality of Aubameyang and Lacazette surely will be hard to justify too.

Meanwhile, as per the Metro, Arsenal will have to step up their interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano if they wish to avoid missing out as Bayern Munich have made their move for the €60m youngster.

While the Gunners have improved defensively under Arteta, Upamecano would certainly add further solidity at the back and a long-term solution, and so time will tell if they make a move, and if they can compete with Bayern for his signature.