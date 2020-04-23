In news that is sure to concern Manchester United supporters, ex-professional turned pundit, Clinton Morrison, has claimed that one of the club’s talented young strikers could end up moving to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old signed a new four-year contract last summer worth a reported £300,000 a week, so it’s unlikely that the England international will be making the switch to the continent just yet.

However, former Crystal Palace striker, Morrison, believes it’s only a matter of time.

“I think he’s just going to go from strength to strength to strength,” he told White and Sawyer on talkSPORT.

“Mark my words, I think a club like Barcelona or Real Madrid will come knocking because I think he’s an exceptional talent, and he’s mentally strong. For a person at such a young age, he’s played a lot of football. He is mentally strong. He’s a terrific player.”

Before succumbing to injury at the turn of the year, United were appearing to rely heavily on Rashford’s prowess and maturity in attack. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the beautiful game unexpectedly, it should mean that the striker can now play some part in the final few games of the current campaign.

His goal threat will be crucial for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they go looking for the points that will earn them a Champions League berth for the 2020/21 campaign.