Barcelona are reportedly willing to put €60m plus two loan deals on the table to prise Sandro Tonali away from Brescia at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression despite still being so young, having played a key role in Brescia’s promotion from Serie B last season before proving his class in the top flight so far this year with one goal and five assists in 24 appearances.

From his physical appearance to his quality on the ball, position on the pitch in a deep-lying midfield role while coming through the ranks at Brescia, it has led to inevitable comparisons with Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

While he has some way to go to match his achievements, the technical quality, passing and awareness that he has shown to date would arguably make him an ideal fit for the style of play at Barcelona.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, via Corriere della Sera, it’s been suggested that the Catalan giants may be the unnamed club who Brescia president Massimo Cellino was previously referring to when he revealed that he had received a significant offer for Tonali earlier this year.

It’s added that the offer may well have been from Barcelona, and it consisted of €60m plus two youth players on loan to try and convince Brescia to give Tonali the green light to move to the Nou Camp.

With Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal on the wrong side of 30, the reigning La Liga champions arguably need more long-term solutions in midfield to feature alongside Frenkie de Jong and Arthur.

As noted above, Tonali perhaps ticks all the right boxes given the qualities that he possesses, but time will tell if that touted offer was indeed from Barcelona and whether or not it’s enough to secure an agreement to snap up one of the most talented young players in Europe.