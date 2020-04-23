Barcelona could use the help of Ousmane Dembele to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old looks one of the most exciting prospects in Europe at the moment and it is little surprise to see La Liga’s big two seemingly battling it out for his signature.

This is according to Don Balon, who suggest Barcelona could now try to use Dembele’s influence to help them beat their rivals Real Madrid to the signing of Camavinga.

It remains to be seen if this will work, but the idea seems to be that Dembele, who also played for Rennes earlier in his career, could sell the Nou Camp as a destination to his fellow Frenchman, according to Don Balon.

Barca are well known for bringing through some of the best young players in the world, so Camavinga could do well to link up with the Catalan giants if he does leave his current club.

Still, Real Madrid would not be an easy name to turn down either, even if Los Blancos tend to favour using bigger names and more experienced players instead of developing youth.