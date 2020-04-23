Chelsea ace is top target for Euro giants as former Blues boss eyes reunion

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is reportedly Inter boss Antonio Conte’s top choice to bolster his options at left-back.

The Spaniard joined the Premier League giants in 2016 and has gone on to make 140 appearances for the club while chipping in with 22 goals and 17 assists to go with his defensive work.

It’s been a successful stint given he’s won a Premier League title, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge, with much of that success coming under Conte while he was in charge at Chelsea and so he knows what he can offer.

The Italian tactician has since moved on to Inter and is leading their charge towards trophies, although one area of his squad in which he arguably lacks quality and depth is at left-back or left wing-back depending on the formation he deploys.

Kwadwo Asamoah, Cristiano Biraghi and Ashley Young are options to play in that role, but it appears as though Conte could be eyeing a reinforcement this summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, via FCInterNews.it, it is reported that Alonso is the first name on his list to address that particular role, and it’s suggested that the Spaniard is tempted by the idea of a return to Italy after his previous stint with Fiorentina.

It’s added that Chelsea would prefer to offload Emerson Palmieri, but it would seem as though Alonso could be the easier of the two to move on with both parties seemingly keen on the idea.

Time will tell if the relevant agreements are reached for a summer switch, but with the Sun noting that Chelsea are continuing to chase the signing of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, it appears as though Frank Lampard has his own ideas to stamp his mark on the squad and so either Alonso or Palmieri will be given the green light to leave to avoid having too many options in that department.