Chelsea are reportedly plotting a double swoop for Lille pair Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Magalhaes, while they’ve been advised not to go for Philippe Coutinho.

While it remains to be seen how the coronavirus crisis impacts football from a financial point of view moving forward, Frank Lampard will be hoping to stamp his mark on the squad this summer regardless.

After limited transfer activity to this point aside from Hakim Ziyech agreeing a deal to move in the summer, more will surely be expected of Chelsea ahead of next season to strengthen and add experience to what is a young squad.

As reported by the Sun, the Blues are lining up a double raid on Lille for Gabriel and Osimhen, a two-man swoop which could cost them up to £120m.

The Express have previously reported that Osimhen is valued at £90m by the French outfit, while Goal note that Gabriel has been linked with a £30m bid from Chelsea.

Osimhen, 21, has bagged 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances so far this season, while Gabriel (22) has established himself as a key figure at the back making 34 appearances.

Both are highly talented and rated, and so it remains to be seen if they will both be Chelsea bound this summer or if perhaps those price-tags could prove to be problematic.

Meanwhile, it’s reported by the Metro that Willian is in talks with Liverpool over a shock move as he prepares to become a free agent this summer.

With no extension agreed as of yet, time will tell if Chelsea can reach an agreement with the Brazilian stalwart or not, but in the event of an exit, it looks as though Liverpool may well be an option for him.

It’s difficult to see him displace either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah in the starting XI, but in terms of adding experience and quality depth and competition, it could be a smart move from Jurgen Klopp.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports note that both Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have advised Chelsea against a swoop for Philippe Coutinho this summer amid talk of a £79m move.

The former insisted that the Brazilian playmaker doesn’t get enough goals while he will adversely impact Mason Mount’s development, while Neville was adamant it was an ‘illogical’ move amid talk of pay cuts at the club during the coronavirus crisis.

To then go out and splash out £70m+ on a player would run the risk of causing problems with the squad, and so they don’t believe that it will happen.