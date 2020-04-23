In an astonishing attack on Rafael Benitez, one former Inter Milan player has suggested how his former manager had undone all of the good work that his predecessor, Jose Mourinho, had put in place.

Marco Materazzi even suggested that the Spaniard had problems with the big names at both Chelsea and Real Madrid. Speaking during an Instagram Live broadcast during the lockdown and reported by the Daily Mirror, the Italian pulled no punches.

“It’s not that he started well or ended badly at Inter,” Materazzi said. “It’s that he didn’t even finish.”

“He erased everything that [Jose] Mourinho had done. A manager is good when he builds empathy with players. We all had a good relationship with Mou, he did something really important.

“But at Inter he had problems with me. At Napoli he had problems with Cannavaro, at Chelsea he had problems with Terry and at Real Madrid he had problems with Cristiano or with somebody.

“He doesn’t like being told things and he’s always argumentative.”

Benitez is now plying his trade at Chinese side, Dalian Professional, but has enjoyed a storied career in management. Not least when he masterminded the incredible Liverpool Champions League final comeback in 2005 against AC Milan.

In the six months he was at Inter, he still managed to guide the nerazzurri to the Italian Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup titles, and given it’s been a decade since his time in Italy, one has to question Materazzi’s modus operandi to come out and speak now.

There seems little point to the tirade other than to generate interest in a player whose biggest claim to fame would appear to be being headbutted by Zinedine Zidane in a World Cup final.