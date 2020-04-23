Juventus are reportedly set to try and convince Man City to part with Gabriel Jesus by offering Douglas Costa as part of a swap deal.

Jesus has been a crucial figure since joining Man City in 2017, scoring 63 goals and providing 25 assists in 139 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Video: Gary Neville explains why he’s now ‘very, very doubtful’ Premier League season can be completed

While he has had to be patient with Sergio Aguero remaining first choice up front, the prolific Argentine striker turns 32 this summer and so he is edging towards the latter stages of his career.

That in turn could open up a bigger role for Jesus, but according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juventus remain interested in the Brazilian international and could try to use Costa as a sweetener to try and prise their target away from the Etihad as he is said to be of interest to the reigning Premier League champions.

The winger boasts plenty of experience at the top level for club and country and his pace, directness and goal threat all make him a quality player.

However, his influence has been limited this season as he’s been involved in just seven goals in total in 18 games, while he turns 30 later this year and has had his problems with injuries this season.

Coupled with the fierce competition for places Pep Guardiola already has in the wide positions in the final third, it doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense from a Man City perspective.

In turn, Juventus may well have to come up with an alternative plan to get Jesus, while the report above also suggests that Mauro Icardi is another target and so perhaps they’ll have better luck with a swap deal for the PSG loanee instead.