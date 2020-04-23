Inter are reportedly ready to offer Marcelo Brozovic a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and others.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for the Italian giants since joining in 2016, and particularly this season under Antonio Conte, he has cemented his place in the XI having made 32 appearances while scoring three goals and providing five assists from midfield.

His form has seemingly attracted interest from around Europe, with the Daily Mail reporting over the weekend that Liverpool had contacted the Croatian international’s agent over a possible move while it was noted that he has a £52m release clause in his current deal.

Given his importance to the side and his quality, it’s difficult to see Inter accepting anything less than that when such a clause is in place, but it seems as though the reported interest in their star midfielder could force them into action to secure his long-term future.

Brozovic’s current contract expires in 2022, but as noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Inter director Beppe Marotta is readying a contract renewal offer which would keep him at the club until 2023 and give him a salary raise to €4.5m net per year.

That report also specifically mentions Liverpool as being an interested party, while Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all also said to be keen with Mundo Deportivo noting the touted interest of the two Spanish giants earlier this week.

That in itself tells its own story about Brozovic as for him to have that calibre of clubs being keen on him suggests that his quality and experience in midfield could be vital for the top sides.

However, it could be crunch time soon in terms of his long-term future, as if he signs the new deal that would indicate a desire to stay at Inter, but if he were to turn them down, it could leave the door open to a possible exit.