Man Utd could reportedly come under increasing pressure to keep Paul Pogba at the club as Inter have joined Real Madrid and Juventus in holding an interest.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the 27-year-old, as he has been limited to just eight appearances all year due to an ongoing injury problem.

While he’ll hope to return to full fitness and feature when the season resumes amid the coronavirus crisis, speculation over the World Cup-winning French international refuses to go away.

As noted by the Express this week, reports still suggest that Pogba could leave Man Utd this summer, and he now seemingly has another possible destination on the table.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Inter are also interested in the midfield ace while Juventus and Real Madrid are specifically noted as the other two clubs who have hopes of prising the superstar away from Old Trafford.

A switch to the Nerazzurri would see Pogba reunite with former teammates Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku, with boss Antonio Conte seemingly making a habit of shopping in the Premier League since he took charge of the Italian giants last year.

Time will tell whether or not Inter can emerge as a genuine option for Pogba, but if he is set to leave Man Utd this summer, it certainly looks as though there won’t be a lack of interest in acquiring his services.

Although Bruno Fernandes has made a big impact since arriving in January and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has midfield depth in the likes of Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred, the Man Utd boss will surely be desperate to add Pogba to that mix and improve his side further rather than sell him given the world-class quality and experience he can add to the side.

In turn, it remains to be seen if United and Pogba agree to remain with each other or not, but Inter will now seemingly be monitoring the situation along with rivals Juve and Real Madrid.